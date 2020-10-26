Global  
 

Thailand protests: Parliament meets to debate political deadlock

New Zealand Herald Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Thailand protests: Parliament meets to debate political deadlockThailand's Parliament began a special session Monday that was called to address tensions as pro-democracy protests draw students and other demonstrators into the streets almost daily demanding the Prime Minister's resignation.As...
Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan [Video]

Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan

A group of 11 major opposition parties in Pakistan have joined hands to raise their protest against the ruling Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally on Friday. The government even blocked the roads to Gujranwala to flog the opposition rally. On September 20, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was formed by 11 opposition parties to launch a three-phased anti-government movement under an "action plan". It includes countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies followed by a 'decisive long march' towards Islamabad in January 2021. Opposition leaders are also seeking no-confidence motions and mass resignations from Parliament for 'the selected' prime minister's resignation. Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to power.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Resignation

