FBI Investigating Boston Ballot Box Fire

Newsy Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
FBI Investigating Boston Ballot Box FireWatch VideoThe FBI is investigating after a ballot drop box caught fire in Boston.

Boston police released a video of the man they say appeared to deliberately set a ballot drop box on fire with more than 120 ballots inside.

The FBI said maintaining the integrity of the election process is a top priority.

Eighty-seven...
0
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: FBI, Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Ballot Box Fire

FBI, Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Ballot Box Fire 01:34

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Tweets about this