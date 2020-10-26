|
FBI Investigating Boston Ballot Box Fire
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe FBI is investigating after a ballot drop box caught fire in Boston.
Boston police released a video of the man they say appeared to deliberately set a ballot drop box on fire with more than 120 ballots inside.
The FBI said maintaining the integrity of the election process is a top priority.
Eighty-seven...
