Iran Steps Up Air Defense On Border Near Azerbaijan And Armenia Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Iran has increased the presence of Air Defense units in the northwestern areas of the country, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said.



Major General Mousavi said on Tuesday that the Army has strengthened the Air Defense units in the northwestern regions and may even deploy more forces to those areas if... Iran has increased the presence of Air Defense units in the northwestern areas of the country, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said.Major General Mousavi said on Tuesday that the Army has strengthened the Air Defense units in the northwestern regions and may even deploy more forces to those areas if 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this