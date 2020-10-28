Global  
 

Coronavirus: Germany and France to decide on new lockdowns

BBC News Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
While Germany is planning a "lockdown light", France is deciding new measures too.
News video: European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears

European stocks tumble on new lockdown fears 01:35

 European stocks tumbled Wednesday on growing fears that France faces a new national lockdown. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

