Blanchet demands apology from Trudeau for War Measures Act, passed 50 years ago Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is calling on the government to apologize for legislation that remains controversial 50 years after its passage during the October Crisis in Quebec. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this