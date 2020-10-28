|
Body cam, 911 tapes in Walter Wallace killing to be released
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The police commissioner in Philadelphia has said that her department will release 911 tapes and footage from police body cameras "in the near future" in the shooting death of a Black man following two nights of protests that set off...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Protester beaten by officer after fatal PA shootingVideo posted on social media appears to show a white Philadelphia police officer wrestling a Black woman to the ground and punching her. The incident happened..
USATODAY.com
Police on heightened alert in PA after unrestA tense Philadelphia braced for more demonstrations Wednesday over the police killing of a Black man following two nights of protests that set off clashes with..
USATODAY.com
Brooklyn protests over PA man killed turn violentPolice say 32 people were arrested during a protest in New York City over the police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia. Police in Brooklyn were seen..
USATODAY.com
Philadelphia officials impose curfew after two nights of unrest over police shootingPhiladelphia officials spoke Wednesday about the two nights of unrest in the city following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. CBS Philadelphia's..
CBS News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this