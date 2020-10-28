Global  
 

Body cam, 911 tapes in Walter Wallace killing to be released

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Body cam, 911 tapes in Walter Wallace killing to be releasedThe police commissioner in Philadelphia has said that her department will release 911 tapes and footage from police body cameras "in the near future" in the shooting death of a Black man following two nights of protests that set off...
Protester beaten by officer after fatal PA shooting

 Video posted on social media appears to show a white Philadelphia police officer wrestling a Black woman to the ground and punching her. The incident happened..
USATODAY.com

Police on heightened alert in PA after unrest

 A tense Philadelphia braced for more demonstrations Wednesday over the police killing of a Black man following two nights of protests that set off clashes with..
USATODAY.com

Brooklyn protests over PA man killed turn violent

 Police say 32 people were arrested during a protest in New York City over the police shooting of a Black man in Philadelphia. Police in Brooklyn were seen..
USATODAY.com

Philadelphia officials impose curfew after two nights of unrest over police shooting

 Philadelphia officials spoke Wednesday about the two nights of unrest in the city following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. CBS Philadelphia's..
CBS News

Philadelphia imposes curfew in anticipation of third night of violence after police killing

 Philadelphia will impose a citywide 9 p.m. curfew Wednesday after two nights of unrest that saw violent clashes between demonstrators and police and businesses...
FOXNews.com

Philadelphia sets curfew amid unrest over deadly police shooting of black man Walter Wallace Jr

 Philadelphia police have made 172 arrests and 53 officers have been injured in two nights of protests.
SBS


Tweets about this

