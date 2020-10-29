Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walter Wallace Jr. shooting: Philadelphia under 9 p.m. curfew Wednesday as city braces for more unrest

Upworthy Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
City leaders enacted a 9 p.m. curfew Wednesday as Philadelphia braced for more unrest following the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: In Philadelphia unrest, a family appeals for calm

In Philadelphia unrest, a family appeals for calm 01:52

 The father of Walter Wallace, a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police, is appealing for calm as a second night of protests over his son's death brought renewed violence. Matthew Larotonda reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Details On Walter Wallace Jr., Investigation Into Fatal Police Shooting [Video]

New Details On Walter Wallace Jr., Investigation Into Fatal Police Shooting

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:03Published
President Trump, Joe Biden Weigh In On Police Shooting, Unrest In Philadelphia [Video]

President Trump, Joe Biden Weigh In On Police Shooting, Unrest In Philadelphia

Trump says the Justice Department is looking into the shooting.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:53Published
Philadelphia City Councilmembers Address Unrest In City [Video]

Philadelphia City Councilmembers Address Unrest In City

Councilmembers spoke Wednesday after two nights of looting in the city.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Walter Wallace shooting: Philadelphia police to increase presence amid civil unrest following police shooting death

 Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said officers will be sent to key locations in anticipation of more violence in the city.
Upworthy

Philadelphia officials impose curfew after two nights of unrest over police shooting

 Philadelphia officials spoke Wednesday about the two nights of unrest in the city following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. CBS Philadelphia's...
CBS News Also reported by •NPR

Tweets about this

Mac_DeNiro93

Schøølgírl Q. RT @PhillyInquirer: LATEST: The City of Philadelphia will issue a citywide curfew Wednesday afternoon that will go into effect at 9 p.m., a… 23 seconds ago

KathleenBrezrod

kathleen breslinfoul RT @WSJ: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City Tuesday night, after Philadelphia police fatally shot a Black man. It… 30 seconds ago

heeyeeh

alice RT @beaformanwrites: @Penn we will not stand for more thoughts and prayers bullshit, especially if you’re going to continuously harm the Bl… 42 seconds ago

Km0406Kim

Ms. KM RT @akela_lacy: Philadelphia police shot Walter Wallace ten times in front of his mother after she tried to deescalate the situation. He wa… 1 minute ago

StreamerWayward

Wayward.streamer RT @FordFischer: Curfew begins in Philadelphia on third night of protests since fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace. https://t.co/jp7vp… 1 minute ago

mvrtsxx

Martin 🕷 RT @MrAndyNgo: Walter Wallace Jr., the Philly man who pursued police w/a knife before being shot, was a rapper. The convicted felon was awa… 2 minutes ago

sweetenkitten

scarlet ⚘ RT @shanermurph: #Philadelphia Residents and demonstrators vent their frustration with police officers at the scene of the shooting. The P… 3 minutes ago

herman_maureen

MO #RESIST 🖤🌊❤#BLM #ANTIRACIST #WalterWallaceJrRIP #BlackLivesMatter #MentalHealthAwareness What we know about the Philadelphia Police shooting… https://t.co/IO2v0sD3Cv 4 minutes ago