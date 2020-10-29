Walter Wallace Jr. shooting: Philadelphia under 9 p.m. curfew Wednesday as city braces for more unrest

Schøølgírl Q. RT @PhillyInquirer: LATEST: The City of Philadelphia will issue a citywide curfew Wednesday afternoon that will go into effect at 9 p.m., a… 23 seconds ago

kathleen breslinfoul RT @WSJ: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of New York City Tuesday night, after Philadelphia police fatally shot a Black man. It… 30 seconds ago

alice RT @beaformanwrites: @Penn we will not stand for more thoughts and prayers bullshit, especially if you’re going to continuously harm the Bl… 42 seconds ago

Ms. KM RT @akela_lacy: Philadelphia police shot Walter Wallace ten times in front of his mother after she tried to deescalate the situation. He wa… 1 minute ago

Wayward.streamer RT @FordFischer: Curfew begins in Philadelphia on third night of protests since fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace. https://t.co/jp7vp… 1 minute ago

Martin 🕷 RT @MrAndyNgo: Walter Wallace Jr., the Philly man who pursued police w/a knife before being shot, was a rapper. The convicted felon was awa… 2 minutes ago