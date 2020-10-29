Global  
 

Emmanuel Macron orders nationwide lockdown in France from Friday as COVID-19 cases surge, schools to remain open

Zee News Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
France will go into national lockdown starting from Friday to stem the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday evening.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Macron announces new national lockdown in France

Macron announces new national lockdown in France 00:35

 French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.

