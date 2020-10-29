Emmanuel Macron orders nationwide lockdown in France from Friday as COVID-19 cases surge, schools to remain open

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.
Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled..