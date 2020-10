You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nice mayor visits scene of French church attack



Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter a knife attack had happened in or near the city's Notre Dame church and that police had detained the suspect. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:28 Published 11 minutes ago Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt



Mayor Christian Estrosi, a former MP with the right-wing Republicans party, said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the.. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 10:52 Published 15 minutes ago Military personnel on the streets of Nice, France after deadly stabbing



Military personnel can be seen on the street of Nice, France, on Thursday morning (October 29) after at least three people were killed in a knife attack. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:21 Published 25 minutes ago

Tweets about this