France raises its alert level to maximum after a Nice attack

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Three dead in knife attack in French church



An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:55 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources France moves to ’emergency’ alert after three killed in church attack France’s prime minister has said the country is moving to the maximum “emergency” alert level after the killing of three people at a church in the southern...

Belfast Telegraph 44 minutes ago



News24.com | Nice church attack: France raises attack alert level to highest, Vatican condemns 'act of terror' France raised its alert to the highest level nationally after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church.

News24 50 minutes ago





Tweets about this