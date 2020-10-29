Global  
 

France raises its alert level to maximum after a Nice attack

IndiaTimes Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Other confrontations and attacks were reported on Thursday in the southern city of Avignon and in the Saudi city of Jeddah, but it was not immediately clear if they were linked to the attack in Nice. Thursday's assailant in Nice was wounded by police and hospitalized after the killings at the Notre Dame Basilica, less than a kilometer (half-mile) from the site in 2016 where another attacker plowed a truck into a Bastille Day crowd, killing dozens of people.
 Military personnel can be seen on the street of Nice, France, on Thursday morning (October 29) after at least three people were killed in a knife attack.

An attacker with a knife killed three people, including a woman who was decapitated, at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, police said, in an incident the city's mayor described as..

 France’s prime minister has said the country is moving to the maximum “emergency” alert level after the killing of three people at a church in the southern...
 France raised its alert to the highest level nationally after a knife-wielding man killed three people at a church.
