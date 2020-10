You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Unemployment weekly claims from the U.S. Labor Department



787,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. These new numbers just announced by the Labor Department. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 1 week ago U.S. weekly jobless claims drop



The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained very high as the labor market recovery shows signs of strain amid a relentless.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago More Than One-Third Of Claims For Gig Workers, Self-Employed Unpaid



Hundreds of thousands of Illinois’ gig workers, contractors, or self-employed workers have applied for jobless benefits due to COVID-19. And for months, we’re been hearing horror stories from.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this