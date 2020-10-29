2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Later In Year Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Boston Marathon is such a tradition for runners every year, but now we know it won't be held on Patriots Day in April because of COVID-19 restrictions.



The Boston Athletic Association says the hope is to reschedule for later on in the year.



This is the second year in a row the race has been postponed.


