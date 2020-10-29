Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Later In Year

Newsy Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Later In YearWatch VideoThe Boston Marathon is such a tradition for runners every year, but now we know it won't be held on Patriots Day in April because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Boston Athletic Association says the hope is to reschedule for later on in the year. 

This is the second year in a row the race has been postponed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Veteran Runners React To Postponement Of 2021 Boston Marathon

Veteran Runners React To Postponement Of 2021 Boston Marathon 02:32

 WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Fall [Video]

2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Fall

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:26Published
BAA postpones 2021 Boston Marathon [Video]

BAA postpones 2021 Boston Marathon

The race is traditionally held on Patriots' Day, the third Monday in April, but the BAA said Wednesday that the 125th running of the marathon will be delayed until "at least the fall of 2021."

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:49Published
2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until At Least Fall [Video]

2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until At Least Fall

The BAA announced Wednesday that, for the second year in a row, the 2021 Boston Marathon will not be run in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 09:12Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | 2021 Boston Marathon moved from April slot over virus concerns

 The 2021 Boston Marathon will be moved from its traditional slot in April until later next year because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
News24


Tweets about this