2021 Boston Marathon Postponed Until Later In Year
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Boston Marathon is such a tradition for runners every year, but now we know it won't be held on Patriots Day in April because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Boston Athletic Association says the hope is to reschedule for later on in the year.
This is the second year in a row the race has been postponed.
