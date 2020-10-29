Global  
 

Source -- Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey won't play Thursday vs. Atlanta Falcons

Upworthy Thursday, 29 October 2020
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not get a prime-time return from a high ankle sprain, a league source confirmed to ESPN.
