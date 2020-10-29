|
|
|
Source -- Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey won't play Thursday vs. Atlanta Falcons
Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not get a prime-time return from a high ankle sprain, a league source confirmed to ESPN.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
10 Things Christian McCaffrey Can't Live Without
There are a few things Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey can't live without at home. From his personal sauna and his piano to his Xbox and Boosted Board, these are Christian..
Credit: GQ Duration: 11:02Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|