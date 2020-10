Official Page of MonkeyViral.com #Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday is now tre… https://t.co/Xv7acQYDEg 2 minutes ago

TwiterHero Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday - Fox News… https://t.co/9czu2B4WC0 5 minutes ago

RockyInTX RT @thedailybeast: Two days after Kim Kardashian came under fire for sharing photos on social media from her 40th birthday bash on a privat… 8 minutes ago

Jason Lee Kanye West Gifts Kim Kardashian With Hologram of Her Late Father For 40th Birthday https://t.co/er8FKqJy6H 29 minutes ago

Michael Gallyot Kanye West presents wife Kim Kardashian a hologram of her later father https://t.co/tm5rtzWzZG via… https://t.co/7bULKbCUur 34 minutes ago

Santiago Reyes Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, for her 40th birthday https://t.co/SqKRuVkUzx 47 minutes ago

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Kanye West gifts Kim Kardashian West a hologram of her late father for her birthday… https://t.co/brfkEhBYcb 48 minutes ago