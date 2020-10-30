Global  
 

Canada Dry Agrees To Pay Out $200K Because Drink Contains No Ginger

Upworthy Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
A B.C. man alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the ginger ale had medicinal benefits.
