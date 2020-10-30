Vote Smarter 2020: How Are Winners Projected Before Votes Are Counted?
Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoHow does the news "call" races before all the votes are counted?
"They call races because they have teams of political experts, experts in demographics, experts and polling experts in electoral history that can look at the results and see the trends," said David Hawkings, the editor in chief of The Fulcrum.
In...
Watch VideoHow does the news "call" races before all the votes are counted?
"They call races because they have teams of political experts, experts in demographics, experts and polling experts in electoral history that can look at the results and see the trends," said David Hawkings, the editor in chief of The Fulcrum.
In...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this