Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus: Sweden hits grim virus record as country is warned infections will get worse

New Zealand Herald Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Sweden has hit another new coronavirus infection record and hit a "critical juncture" ,according to the country's chief epidemiologist.Dr Anders Tegnell has warned that pursuing herd immunity isn't ethical or justifiable after the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Experts warn coronavirus restrictions in England 'not sufficient'

Experts warn coronavirus restrictions in England 'not sufficient' 00:58

 Coronavirus restrictions in England are “not sufficient” with infections stilldoubling approximately every nine days, experts have warned.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sweden Sweden Country on the Scandinavian peninsula

Sweden plans massive boost to military budget amid growing tension with Russia [Video]

Sweden plans massive boost to military budget amid growing tension with Russia

Russia's been accused by Sweden of entering its airspace and territorial waters without permission.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:50Published
Sweden opposes Brussels proposal for EU minimum wage guarantee [Video]

Sweden opposes Brussels proposal for EU minimum wage guarantee

Brussels is proposing to introduce a legal guarantee for a minimum wage in the EU but leave individual countries to determine how much it will be. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite

 By Josh Horwitz and David Kirton SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd eked out a gain in third-quarter revenue as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Sweden advises elderly to avoid self-isolation

 Sweden says the over-70s and others at risk should follow the same advice as the general population.
BBC News

Anders Tegnell Anders Tegnell Swedish physician and civil servant

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

United States reports biggest single-day jump of 91,295 cases for the first time | Oneindia News [Video]

United States reports biggest single-day jump of 91,295 cases for the first time | Oneindia News

With no end to the Coronavirus Pandemic raging in United States, another grim milestone has been breached. For the first time US has reported more than 90,000 Coronavirus Cases in 24 hours according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore [Video]

COVID-19: India's testing capacity currently increased to more than 10.65 crore

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 30 reported single-day spike of 48,648 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 563 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
COVID-19: India records over 73 lakh recoveries with 56,480 new discharges [Video]

COVID-19: India records over 73 lakh recoveries with 56,480 new discharges

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 29 reported single-day spike of 49,881 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 517 deaths in the same period,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this