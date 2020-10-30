Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19

Newsy Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19Watch VideoOne of college football's biggest names – and potentially the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft – is being sidelined due to COVID-19.

#1 ranked Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive Thursday and will now have to isolate for ten days per conference rules.

This means he will undoubtedly miss...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LaVar Arrington: Trevor Lawrence would be avoiding a 'catastrophe' by not signing with Jets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Trevor Lawrence would be avoiding a 'catastrophe' by not signing with Jets | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence should skip out on the NFL draft to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets. Hear why LaVar..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:43Published
827 new COVID-19 infections in Mass. reported [Video]

827 new COVID-19 infections in Mass. reported

The state reported more than 800 positive COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:04Published
Joel Klatt & Colin Cowherd speculate which NFL team will draft Trevor Lawrence | THE HERD [Video]

Joel Klatt & Colin Cowherd speculate which NFL team will draft Trevor Lawrence | THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss where Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence will land in the NFL draft.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for Covid-19, will not play Saturday against Boston College

 Clemson Tigers starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on college football's No. 1 team and seen...
Upworthy

Who is true freshman QB expected to step in for Clemson with Trevor Lawrence out due to COVID-19?

 With star QB Trevor Lawrence sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, Clemson is expected to hand offense over to a former five-star prospect.
USATODAY.com

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence tests positive for coronavirus and must isolate for 10 days
Washington Post


Tweets about this