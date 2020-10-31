Global  
 

No. 1 Clemson will be without QB Trevor Lawrence for next week's game at Notre Dame

USATODAY.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Trevor Lawrence will not play for No. 1 Clemson when the Tigers travel to No. 4 Notre Dame next week due to his positive test for COVID-19 this week.
Clemson's Lawrence to miss Notre Dame game

 Trevor Lawrence, starting quarterback for No. 1 Clemson, will miss next Saturday's game against No. 4 Notre Dame due to COVID-19, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said...
