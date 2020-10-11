Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 6 AP College Football Poll, Alabama Is 2nd

Daily Caller Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Clemson is still the number one team in America after the latest AP Poll was released. The week six poll dropped Sunday afternoon, and Trevor Lawrence and company were still ranked at the top. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football) Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and North Carolina rounded out […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Clemson stays at the top of Amway Coaches Poll

Clemson stays at the top of Amway Coaches Poll 01:26

 USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

College Football , NFL, MSU and U of M Seating Capacities, NBA finals, high school football & more! [Video]

College Football , NFL, MSU and U of M Seating Capacities, NBA finals, high school football & more!

Tune in to Press Pass as experts Jack Ebling, Darien Harris and Stephen Brooks breaks down week 5 of College Football , NFL week 4 results, Michigan State and Michigan Seating Capacities numbers, NBA..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 59:20Published
Florida Gators rise in the latest Amway Coaches Poll [Video]

Florida Gators rise in the latest Amway Coaches Poll

USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest Amway Coaches Poll.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:54Published
After two-week stoppage, Badgers return to practice [Video]

After two-week stoppage, Badgers return to practice

After two-week stoppage, Badgers return to practice

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 5 AP College Football Poll

 Find out where your team ranks
Daily Caller

Clemson keeps rolling, Saban outlasts Kiffin in college football's wild Week 6

 Clemson proved it's still the class of the ACC, while Nick Saban and Alabama held off Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss on a high-scoring day filled with upsets.
ESPN

College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

 Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State all land on everyone's lists this week, while the two SEC East juggernauts, Florida and Georgia, battle it out for the final...
ESPN


Tweets about this

TheDCSports

Daily Caller Sports Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 5 AP College Football Poll https://t.co/ddEdnbRE4o https://t.co/duOROjXCns 1 week ago