Clemson coach: QB Lawrence will not start vs. Notre Dame

Denver Post Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.
