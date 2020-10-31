|
Clemson coach: QB Lawrence will not start vs. Notre Dame
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play for the top-ranked Tigers at No. 4 Notre Dame next week after testing positive for COVID-19.
