Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nice Terror Attack: Authorities Detain New Suspect in Connection To the Incident That Killed Three People

HNGN Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Nice Terror Attack: Authorities Detain New Suspect in Connection To the Incident That Killed Three PeopleIn connection to the Nice terror attack, which resulted in the death of three people in a church, a new suspect was taken into custody, as France continues to increase its security amid the tensions surrounding the cartoons depicting the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: French parliament falls silent after three killed by knifeman at church in Nice

French parliament falls silent after three killed by knifeman at church in Nice 01:15

 A minute of silence was held in the French parliament on Thursday, afterpolice said three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in theMediterranean city of Nice.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice? [Video]

France attack: What do we know about the deadly stabbings in Nice?

Three people were killed in the second suspected Islamist extremist attack on French soil in less than two weeks. Here's what we know about the stabbings. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:26Published
Kulgam terror attack: Families of BJP workers Fida Hussain, Umer Ramzan in deep shock [Video]

Kulgam terror attack: Families of BJP workers Fida Hussain, Umer Ramzan in deep shock

Last rites of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Fida Hussain performed in J-K's Kulgam on Oct 30. His family was in deep shock after his sad demise during terror attack. The mortal remains of BJP..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:56Published
Kulgam terror attack: Names of LeT members, local militants have come forward, says Kashmir IG [Video]

Kulgam terror attack: Names of LeT members, local militants have come forward, says Kashmir IG

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar visited Kulgam's terror attack site on Oct 30. Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were killed in J-K's Kulgam on October 29 after terrorists opened fire at them. Vijay..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

French authorities arrest 2nd suspect in Nice terror attack (AP)

 French authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with the terror attack on a basilica in Nice. The man believed to have killed three people is...
Catholic Culture Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN Nice Terror Attack: Authorities Detain New Suspect in Connection To the Incident That Killed Three People… https://t.co/5yCd3toHYB 13 minutes ago

FormTheCulture

Catholic Culture CWN: French authorities arrest 2nd suspect in Nice terror attack (AP) https://t.co/MGwJRtiP70 4 hours ago

moizesufally

MOIZ ESUFALLY RT @ForeignPolicy: Morning brief: Authorities in France investigate knife attacker who killed three people in Nice, the U.S. presidential r… 6 hours ago

Michael91693258

Michael Young RT @muhali74: Another act of terror to perpetuate hatred against Muslims in France and around the world. French authorities say suspect in… 6 hours ago

BeronTakuya

takuya.beron Face of accused terror killer revealed after woman decapitated in Nice, France https://t.co/OD5ExwP3SK 6 hours ago

RonyMostak

Mostak Rony Analysis: Terror in France reignites a national debate on the right to offend https://t.co/sGVQ7FAly2 For the secon… https://t.co/rDtP1ALrzd 7 hours ago

sylvia_lee1

Sylvia Lee 1 Face of accused terror killer revealed after woman decapitated in Nice, France https://t.co/FbiEfLWdN6 9 hours ago

ForeignPolicy

Foreign Policy Morning brief: Authorities in France investigate knife attacker who killed three people in Nice, the U.S. president… https://t.co/IL3GuVp8Ug 9 hours ago