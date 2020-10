In demand despite the Astros sign-stealing scandal, A.J. Hinch is eager to try again with Tigers Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

At least one team was eager to hire the manager who presided over the Astros sign-stealing scheme, calling him half an hour after his... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this