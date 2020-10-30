'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Premiere Recap: "The Marshal"
Friday, 30 October 2020 (
7 hours ago) The first episode of Season 2, released on Friday, suggests that the Disney+ space western probably won’t move far, far away from what...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Carl Weathers Teases 'The Mandalorian' Season Two
Following the massive success of "The Mandalorian" season one, Baby Yoda is back to steal our hearts in the second season, streaming now on Disney+. While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante,..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:58 Published 10 hours ago
The Mandalorian Season 2 on Disney+ - New Trailer
Check out the official new trailer for the Disney+ science fiction Star Wars series The Mandalorian Season 2, created by Jon Favreau. It stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Rosario Dawson,..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago
Tweets about this