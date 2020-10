Greece, Turkey pledge mutual aid after 6.7-magnitude quake Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Greece and Turkey have pledged mutual aid after a massive earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richer scale jolted the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing 22 people and injuring over 790 others.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) said Friday's earthquake, which was centred off Turkey's Izmir... 👓 View full article