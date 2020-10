You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Panic in a garage in Izmir, Turkey, as major earthquake hits



CCTV in a commercial garage in Izmir, Turkey, caught the moment the earthquake hit on Friday 30 October.One man, standing next to the car, immediately ran away. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 6 hours ago Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Western Turkey and Nearby Greek Island



Both countries have experienced dozens of aftershocks. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:37 Published 8 hours ago Boats Reach Mainland After Earthquake Hits Turkey



Boats in Turkey reached the mainland due to an earthquake which led to a tsunami. The sea went as high as 5 meters and caused chaos in the vicinity. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:25 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this