Biden's lead over Trump narrows slightly to 8 points

IndiaTimes Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Currently, Biden is leading Trump with a 52-44 per cent margin, as to 53-43 per cent lead three weeks ago. Among likely voters, the support for Biden has been between 51-53 percent since early September, which is considerably greater than the polls in 2016, where neither candidate exceeded 48 percent support in pre-election surveys -- or the final election results.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage

Biden Holds Nationwide Advantage 00:45

 The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic. Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide. This is according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reports CNN. Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump. Biden has held a...

