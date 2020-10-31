Biden's lead over Trump narrows slightly to 8 points
Saturday, 31 October 2020 () Currently, Biden is leading Trump with a 52-44 per cent margin, as to 53-43 per cent lead three weeks ago. Among likely voters, the support for Biden has been between 51-53 percent since early September, which is considerably greater than the polls in 2016, where neither candidate exceeded 48 percent support in pre-election surveys -- or the final election results.
The race for the presidency is approaching its end amid a raging pandemic. Democratic nominee Joe Biden maintains a substantial lead over Donald Trump nationwide. This is according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, reports CNN. Among likely voters, 54% back Biden and 42% Trump. Biden has held a...
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in the 2020 presidential race has narrowed a touch to 8 points from a 10-point advantage in early... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mid-Day •Upworthy
President Donald Trump is surging down the stretch, closing Joe Biden's national lead to just 4.8 percentage points and the battleground margin to just 3 points... Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.com