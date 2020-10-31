Biden's lead over Trump narrows slightly to 8 points

Saturday, 31 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Currently, Biden is leading Trump with a 52-44 per cent margin, as to 53-43 per cent lead three weeks ago. Among likely voters, the support for Biden has been between 51-53 percent since early September, which is considerably greater than the polls in 2016, where neither candidate exceeded 48 percent support in pre-election surveys -- or the final election results.