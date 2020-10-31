Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.K. PM imposes new lockdown in England as national COVID-19 cases top 1 million

Upworthy Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
On the day the U.K. passed one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, Boris Johnson made a sudden about-face and confirmed that stringent...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge

New lockdowns in France, Germany as cases surge 02:17

 Germany announced plans to shut down large swathes of public life for a month on Wednesday while France prepared to tighten controls further as COVID surged across Europe and financial markets tumbled at the likely cost of a second lockdown. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases pass 1,000,000 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases pass 1,000,000

The UK has recorded more than one million lab-confirmed cases of coronavirussince the start of the outbreak, according to Government data. Figuresreleased on Saturday show another 21,915 lab-confirmed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
US Passes 9 Million Mark For Coronavirus Cases [Video]

US Passes 9 Million Mark For Coronavirus Cases

There were more than 90,000 new cases reported in the country on Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:13Published
U.S. Reaches Record High With Over 74,000 New Covid-19 Cases Nationwide Everyday [Video]

U.S. Reaches Record High With Over 74,000 New Covid-19 Cases Nationwide Everyday

Over 40 states are reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, adding an average of more than 74,000 cases to the national total everyday. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

England faces new lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million

 Activities ranging from haircuts to foreign holidays must once again be put on hold.
Khaleej Times

UK's Johnson to hold news conference as new lockdown urged

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a news conference alongside his top scientific advisers Saturday amid anticipation of him...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldMediaite

Covid-19: PM set to announce month-long England lockdown

 The announcement of a second national lockdown comes as the UK passed one million Covid-19 cases.
BBC News Also reported by •UpworthyNew Zealand HeraldMediaite

Tweets about this

gera_eliz

Jerry Elizondo 🏎 RT @Reuters: England imposes new national lockdown to combat COVID-19 resurgence https://t.co/vYaJaGHO8A https://t.co/ExtECCQGOD 30 seconds ago

ecmestre

[email protected] British PM imposes new lockdown in England as national COVID-19 cases top 1 million #Covid19UK https://t.co/UYJCw6rd0b 3 minutes ago

OmanObserver

Oman Observer 🇴🇲 Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the mile… https://t.co/xyauPi7ToU 4 minutes ago