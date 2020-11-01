Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () A Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for the assailant, authorities said.
