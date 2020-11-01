Global  
 

Orthodox priest shot at church in France, motive unknown

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
A Greek Orthodox priest was shot Saturday while he was closing his church in the French city of Lyon, and authorities locked down part of the city to hunt for the assailant, authorities said.
 A Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside his church in the French city ofLyon, and police are hunting the assailant. The priest is in a local hospitalwith life-threatening injuries after being hit in the abdomen, a policeofficial told The Associated Press.

