Strongest typhoon of 2020 kills 7 in Philippines Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A powerful super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds on Sunday, killing at least seven people and causing volcanic mudflows to bury houses before weakening as it blew toward Manila, where the capital's main airport was shut down, officials said. According to a CNN report, it was the world's strongest


