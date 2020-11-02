Strongest typhoon of 2020 kills 7 in Philippines

Monday, 2 November 2020 () A powerful super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds on Sunday, killing at least seven people and causing volcanic mudflows to bury houses before weakening as it blew toward Manila, where the capital's main airport was shut down, officials said. According to a CNN report, it was the world's strongest...
Super Typhoon Goni has made landfall in the Philippines, bringing catastrophic winds and rain.
The powerful storm hit the archipelago with sustained winds of 225kph and gusts of 280kph.
Several people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have been evacuated.
Authorities were also...