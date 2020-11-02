|
Prominent Indian-American fundraisers who helped Joe Biden campaign
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday released the names of its major fundraisers, including Indian Americans, who helped raise at least $100,000 for his campaign this year. The list of 800 major donors includes a few dozen Indian Americans. Topping the list of Indian Americans are well known community leaders...
