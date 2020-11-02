Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deals: Prepare for iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini Pre-Orders at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile

Upworthy Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini kick off this Friday, November 6. Ahead of that date, we have information on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi

EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi 06:01

 PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available [Video]

IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available

IPhone 12 Mini And Pro Max Preorders Available

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:28Published
iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves [Video]

iPhone 12 Hits Apple Store Shelves

The new iPhone 12 and the iPhone12 Pro models are hitting the Apple Store shelves for the first time. The Pro Max model is still only available for preorder on Nov. 6. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:11Published
iPhone 12 unboxing ahead of launch on Friday [Video]

iPhone 12 unboxing ahead of launch on Friday

Footage showing the unboxing of the new iPhone 12 (red) and iPhone 12 Pro(grey). The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air are due to go on sale onFriday. In preparation, Apple has announced a new..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max and HomePod Mini Now Available for Pre-Order

 Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max through its online storefront and the Apple Store...
Upworthy Also reported by •9to5ToysAppleInsiderMacRumours.com9to5MacRTTNewsengadget

Apple now offering iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals for iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max

 iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders are set to begin on Friday, November 6. Ahead of pre-orders officially opening up, Apple is now accepting iPhone...
9to5Mac Also reported by •ExtremeTechUpworthyRTTNewsengadget