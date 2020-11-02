Deals: Prepare for iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini Pre-Orders at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile

HT Digital Content - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi 06:01 PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.