Vote Smarter 2020: When Do All The Votes Have To Be Counted?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources County in Indiana says it will take at least remainder of week to count all absentee ballots



Counties are receiving a record number of absentee ballots by mail, but in Indiana, state law does not allow those votes to be counted until Election Day. Credit: WXIN Duration: 01:34 Published 1 day ago Potential for election to be contested



We are seeing record early voting numbers, but that doesn't mean we'll know the election results right away. Lawyers say it could take time to count all the mail in ballots. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared



Many Americans believe that once the media 'calls' a presidential election and one candidate gives a concession speech, the other is officially named the winner. But according to Voice of America,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this