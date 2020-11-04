President Trump Says He'll Take Election To Supreme Court
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Watch Video"This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation," President Donald Trump said. "We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at four o'clock in the morning and add them to the...
