US Elections 2020: Donald Trump keeps declaring premature victories on Twitter

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Twitter was having a field day in flagging tweets by US President Donald Trump as he prematurely declared victory in battleground states, challenging the platform policies.

Twitter started applying labels to the offending tweets shortly after they were posted on Wednesday.

"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? 06:36

 As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually...

