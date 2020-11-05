US Elections 2020: Donald Trump keeps declaring premature victories on Twitter
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Twitter was having a field day in flagging tweets by US President Donald Trump as he prematurely declared victory in battleground states, challenging the platform policies.
Twitter started applying labels to the offending tweets shortly after they were posted on Wednesday.
"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the...
"We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the...
