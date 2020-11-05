Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Elections 2020: Donald Trump leaves Paris Climate Agreement, Joe Biden vows to join it

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that his administration would rejoin the historic Paris Agreement on climate change. Biden, 77, has not won the presidential elections yet, but is inching closer to be declared the winner by garnering 253 electoral votes out of the required 270. His Republican rival and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots? 06:36

 As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden. The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'. But who will actually...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Files Suit In Michigan, Calls For Recount In Wisconsin [Video]

Trump Administration Files Suit In Michigan, Calls For Recount In Wisconsin

Democrats and critics from Wisconsin and Michigan -- both states that Joe Biden captured -- said the Trump administration’s maneuvers have a slim chance of working. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:57Published
Enormous Trump truck demands to "confirm our election" in Detroit [Video]

Enormous Trump truck demands to "confirm our election" in Detroit

A Trump-themed, heavily decorated truck made rounds in downtown Detroit on Wednesday afternoon, November 4, blasting "keep America safe, confirm our election, confirm the election of 'we the people' "

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Team Sues Pennsylvania Over Voting Concerns [Video]

Trump Team Sues Pennsylvania Over Voting Concerns

Greg Argos reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:20Published

Related news from verified sources

If elected, Biden commits to rejoin climate accord U.S. just abandoned

 On the same day that the U.S. officially withdrew from the global pact to reduce emissions that cause climate change, presidential contender Joe Biden committed...
TechCrunch

US election: Most Europeans would vote for Joe Biden

 If Europeans could vote in the upcoming US elections, President Donald Trump would suffer an overwhelming defeat, a new poll has found. Withdrawing from the...
Deutsche Welle

The US is now out of the Paris climate change agreement. If Biden wins, that could change.

 The US formally dropped out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, finally fulfilling a vow President Donald Trump made more than three years ago.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this