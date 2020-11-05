From War To Democracy: New Elections In Libya By February 2021 – OpEd
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Libya will go to democracy and freedom with new national elections. The two warring sides agreed to a ceasefire last week to start a new role for Libya. Libya has been split since 2014 between factions based in the capital Tripoli, in the west, and in the city of Benghazi, in the east.
High-end stores boarded up in New York as US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 03. Republican candidate and President Donald Trump will fight a close battle with Democratic Party candidate..