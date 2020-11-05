Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

From War To Democracy: New Elections In Libya By February 2021 – OpEd

Eurasia Review Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
From War To Democracy: New Elections In Libya By February 2021 – OpEdLibya will go to democracy and freedom with new national elections. The two warring sides agreed to a ceasefire last week to start a new role for Libya. Libya has been split since 2014 between factions based in the capital Tripoli, in the west, and in the city of Benghazi, in the east.

Last week a truce was agreed in Geneva by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City Board Of Elections Official: A Lot Of The Criticism Is Unfair

New York City Board Of Elections Official: A Lot Of The Criticism Is Unfair 02:19

 The Board has been roundly criticized for issues including long lines, especially during early voter. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway [Video]

Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway

High-end stores boarded up in New York as US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 03. Republican candidate and President Donald Trump will fight a close battle with Democratic Party candidate..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
New York City Board Of Elections Official Says All Ballots May Not Be Counted Until December [Video]

New York City Board Of Elections Official Says All Ballots May Not Be Counted Until December

Despite the cold and rain, New Yorkers are still lining up to vote early. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published
Early Voters Met With More Long Lines [Video]

Early Voters Met With More Long Lines

It's Day 6 of early voting in New York City, and long lines persist, as the Board of Elections continues to ignore CBS2's questions. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports from Brooklyn.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:48Published

Tweets about this