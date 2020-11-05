Global  
 

US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protests

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protestsMore than 300 supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside an election office in Arizona chanting "count the vote" as the US braces for a fresh wave of protests as an election result nears.Maricopa County in Arizona...
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Arizona's tallest fresh Christmas tree arrives in Anthem

Arizona's tallest fresh Christmas tree arrives in Anthem 02:39

 Arizona's tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree is in Anthem and will be decorated over the next two weeks!

US election results: A closer look at Arizona

 State officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35..
New Zealand Herald
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots [Video]

Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots

[NFA] Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Republican Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and while the Trump campaign pursued litigation. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published

US election: Greta Thunberg's genius dig at Donald Trump over 'fraud' election

 Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has hit out at Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes, calling the ploy "ridiculous".In a tweet..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Biden's success in her state and the challenges ahead

 CBS News is projecting Joe Biden has won Michigan, flipping a state President Trump turned red in 2016. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN to..
CBS News

The polls were wrong – sorta. But is it too soon to 'blow up' the polling industry?

 Preelection polls clearly underestimated Donald Trump's support in some of the same states as they did in 2016. Will Americans keep trusting polls?
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories Nov. 5 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, November 5: Vote counts continue in presidential battleground states; Trump campaign files suit in Nevada; Britain imposes four..
USATODAY.com

Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightens

 Arizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over..
CBS News

Pro-President Trump protesters rally outside Arizona ballot counting facility

 Tensions were high outside the Maricopa County recorder's office on Wednesday as officials continued to tabulate the results from the presidential election...
CBS News

Trump and Biden campaigns make final push in Arizona

 CBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the final messages from the Trump and Biden campaigns in Arizona, plus why Maricopa County..
CBS News

