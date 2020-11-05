US election: Fired-up Trump supporters gather in Arizona as US braces for fresh wave of protests
More than 300 supporters of President Donald Trump have gathered outside an election office in Arizona chanting "count the vote" as the US braces for a fresh wave of protests as an election result nears.Maricopa County in Arizona...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
US election results: A closer look at ArizonaState officials say there are about 450,000 votes still to be counted in Arizona, a Western presidential battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 2.35..
New Zealand Herald
Trump wages legal battle as states count ballots
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Greta Thunberg's genius dig at Donald Trump over 'fraud' electionClimate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg has hit out at Donald Trump's attempt to stop the counting of votes, calling the ploy "ridiculous".In a tweet..
New Zealand Herald
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Biden's success in her state and the challenges aheadCBS News is projecting Joe Biden has won Michigan, flipping a state President Trump turned red in 2016. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined CBSN to..
CBS News
The polls were wrong – sorta. But is it too soon to 'blow up' the polling industry?Preelection polls clearly underestimated Donald Trump's support in some of the same states as they did in 2016. Will Americans keep trusting polls?
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories Nov. 5 PHere's the latest for Thursday, November 5: Vote counts continue in presidential battleground states; Trump campaign files suit in Nevada; Britain imposes four..
USATODAY.com
Maricopa County, Arizona County in Arizona
Ballot counting continues in Arizona as Biden's lead over Trump tightensArizona's biggest county is still counting ballots at the Maricopa County recorder's office, where protesters gathered outside. Joe Biden's narrow lead over..
CBS News
Pro-President Trump protesters rally outside Arizona ballot counting facilityTensions were high outside the Maricopa County recorder's office on Wednesday as officials continued to tabulate the results from the presidential election...
CBS News
Trump and Biden campaigns make final push in ArizonaCBS News campaign reporter Alex Tin joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the final messages from the Trump and Biden campaigns in Arizona, plus why Maricopa County..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this