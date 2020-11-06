Mic checks, the whiff of triumph: Jo Biden narrows gap in Pennsylvania
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Microphone checks at 3 a.m. on Friday and signs of life at a parking lot-turned Joe Biden stump in Wilmington, Delaware, offer a window into the Democratic presidential nominee's camp's state of mind as barely 18,229 votes now separate him and US President Donald Trump in battleground Pennsylvania.
Votes are being counted all...
Microphone checks at 3 a.m. on Friday and signs of life at a parking lot-turned Joe Biden stump in Wilmington, Delaware, offer a window into the Democratic presidential nominee's camp's state of mind as barely 18,229 votes now separate him and US President Donald Trump in battleground Pennsylvania.
Votes are being counted all...
|
|
|
You Might Like