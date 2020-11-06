Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mic checks, the whiff of triumph: Jo Biden narrows gap in Pennsylvania

Mid-Day Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Microphone checks at 3 a.m. on Friday and signs of life at a parking lot-turned Joe Biden stump in Wilmington, Delaware, offer a window into the Democratic presidential nominee's camp's state of mind as barely 18,229 votes now separate him and US President Donald Trump in battleground Pennsylvania.

Votes are being counted all...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like