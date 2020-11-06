Global  
 

King Von, Chicago rapper, killed in Atlanta shooting: police

Upworthy Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
"rip von god bless him and his family,’ Chance the Rapper posted on Twitter.
 According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday. The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium...

Three others are in the hospital and two men have been detained, according to the Atlanta Police Department

 The rapper, 26, was one of three people shot and killed during an altercation involving police officers near downtown early Friday.
 King Von, an emerging Chicago rapper, was among three people killed in a shooting in Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
 King Von, an emerging Chicago rapper, was among three people killed in a shooting in Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
