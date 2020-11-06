King Von, Chicago rapper, killed in Atlanta shooting: police
2 days ago) "rip von god bless him and his family,’ Chance the Rapper posted on Twitter.
Rapper King Von Shot Dead , Outside Atlanta Night Club .
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 26-year-old Chicago rapper and two other men were shot and killed early Friday.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and a group of men left the Opium...
