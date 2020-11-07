Global  
 

US Election 2020: 'Legal proceedings just beginning', warns Donald Trump as Joe Biden nears 270-mark

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) warned that legal proceedings were "just beginning", and also said that his Democratic rival Joe Biden should not "wrongfully claim" the President's office.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Election 2020: Political Expert Breaks Down Latest Results

Election 2020: Political Expert Breaks Down Latest Results 03:28

 The outcome of two big races could come down to the mail-in vote. Political expert Javier Lacao joins CBS2 News This Morning to break it all down.

