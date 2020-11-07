Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff set to become 1st second gentleman

Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Swing state Pennsylvania flipped blue Friday morning,...
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff open up about the difficulties of campaigning during the pandemic, how the couple stays connected despite the travel and stress of politics, and what they plan to do once..