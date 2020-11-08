Denmark vows 'full transparency' over mink-related COVID-19 clusters
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Addressing the "concerning development" of COVID-19 mutation in minks and its transmission to 214 people, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the government will ensure "full transparency and take resolute measures to address" the new clusters.
"The Danish government takes the situation seriously and has chosen to act...
Addressing the "concerning development" of COVID-19 mutation in minks and its transmission to 214 people, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the government will ensure "full transparency and take resolute measures to address" the new clusters.
"The Danish government takes the situation seriously and has chosen to act...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources