Queen Elizabeth wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth donned a face mask in public for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic when attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey last week to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.
