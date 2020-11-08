Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth donned a face mask in public for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic when attending a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey last week to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior.
