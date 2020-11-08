Queen Elizabeth wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Queen Elizabeth’s Mask-less Public Appearance Has Sparked Concern



Apparently, everyone around her had tested negative. Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago WEB EXTRA: Queen Elizabeth Has First In-Person Public Engagement Since March



Britain’s Queen Elizabeth attended her first in-person public engagement since the pandemic began in March. The 94 year old visited a military research facility with her grandson, Prince William, on.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Queen Elizabeth II wears mask at tribute to Unknown Warrior On Wednesday, during Queen Elizabeth II 's first public engagement in London since March, she wore a black mask that was edged with white. Pictures of the...

IndiaTimes 9 minutes ago



