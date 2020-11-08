Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth Wears Face Mask for First Time at Remembrance Day Event

Just Jared Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth is staying safe during her latest public appearance. The 94-year-old Queen of England wore a face mask while marking the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior on Wednesday afternoon (November 4) at Westminster Abbey in London, England. Queen Elizabeth looked somber in an all black outfit as she honored the [...]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers

Queen seen in face mask for first time - a look at other royal mask wearers 01:11

 The Queen has been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visitedWestminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the UnknownWarrior. The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings duringthe pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print...

