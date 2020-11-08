Queen Elizabeth Wears Face Mask for First Time at Remembrance Day Event
Queen Elizabeth is staying safe during her latest public appearance. The 94-year-old Queen of England wore a face mask while marking the 100th anniversary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior on Wednesday afternoon (November 4) at Westminster Abbey in London, England. Queen Elizabeth looked somber in an all black outfit as she honored the [...]
