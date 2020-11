Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 2 days ago Todd Fuhrman: Ravens will light up the scoreboard against Colts in Week 9 | FOX BET LIVE 03:29 The Baltimore Ravens are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts, and Todd Fuhrman lays out why he believes Lamar Jackson's offense will be a force to be reckoned with against the Colts' defense. Hear why he's going with Baltimore to win this game on the road.