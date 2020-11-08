Conor Lamb, House Moderate, on Biden's Win,'the Squad' and the Future of the Democratic Party

The Democratic Party took back the White House. But, the party lost seats in the House and Senate. Political insiders, Democrats, and their donors have blamed far left Democratic Socialists and Progressives, like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. The media has also been brutal with the facts, placing the...
CBS News projects Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump. Following more than three days of uncertainty, Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes propelled the Democratic ticket above the 270 threshold..