11/8/2020: Counting the Vote, Operation Warp Speed, Ken Burns
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania election officials detail their vote count, share experiences from election week; Then, planning the distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine; And, Ken Burns speaks with Scott Pelley about how his films are made, the message he wants to convey with them and how he became the person he is today.
