Viral Optimism: The Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine – OpEd
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () The announcement that Pfizer Inc., along with its collaborative partner BioNTech SE, had come up with a successful vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 sent the markets soaring. In New York, Pfizer’s shares rose by 15 percent in pre-market trading; those of BioNTech, Nasdaq-listed, rose 25 percent. ...
The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech,has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine is more than 90%effective in preventing Covid-19. But what does this mean for the generalpopulation?
Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines. Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases. Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020. And Here's how SRK replied..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:47Published