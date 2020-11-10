Global  
 

Viral Optimism: The Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The announcement that Pfizer Inc., along with its collaborative partner BioNTech SE, had come up with a successful vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 sent the markets soaring.  In New York, Pfizer’s shares rose by 15 percent in pre-market trading; those of BioNTech, Nasdaq-listed, rose 25 percent. ...
 The pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, working with German biotech company BioNTech,has released interim analysis suggesting their vaccine is more than 90%effective in preventing Covid-19. But what does this mean for the generalpopulation?

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

Drugmaker Pfizer announced its attempt at producing a COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective.

Bihar votes in first phase, amid Covid guidelines. Record recoveries in Bengal amid fear of 'tsunami' of Covid cases. Pfizer is optimistic about delivering vaccine in 2020. And Here's how SRK replied..

 Uber shares surged 7.38% to close at $48.18 following news that a vaccine candidate is 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, and could start coming to market in...
 Scientists said initial trial results for Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine far outpaced their expectations for protection against a completely new...
 Oil prices jumped in early Monday trading on a new wave of optimism that a Covid-19 vaccine could be closer than ever to becoming a reality. WTI Crude was up...
