Indianapolis Officer Not Indicted In Dreasjon Reed's Death

Newsy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Indianapolis Officer Not Indicted In Dreasjon Reed's DeathWatch VideoA grand jury decided to not indict the Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer who fatally shot Dreasjon Reed in May. A special prosecutor appointed to the case in June made the announcement on Tuesday.

"I don't know how Mr. Reed's mother feels, but I am a mother of two black boys," Special Prosecutor Rosemary...
News video: Grand jury declines to indict Indianapolis police officer in deadly shooting of Dreasjon Reed

Grand jury declines to indict Indianapolis police officer in deadly shooting of Dreasjon Reed 03:17

 The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed in May will not face criminal charges.

